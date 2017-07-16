Out actress Ellen Page thanked the
global LGBT community after receiving an Emmy nomination for
Viceland's Gaycation.
In Gaycation, Page and best
friend Ian Daniel roam the globe in search of what it's like to be
lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.
On Thursday, the Academy of Television
Arts & Sciences released its nominees for the annual Primetime
Emmy Awards. Gaycation received a nomination in the
Unstructured Reality Program category. Also nominated are Born
This Way, Deadliest Catch, Intervention, RuPaul's
Drag Race and United States of America with W. Kamau Bell.
(Related: Kate
McKinnon, Ellen Page, Laverne Cox, RuPaul's
Drag Race,
BD Wong get Emmy nominations.)
In an Instagram post, Page said that it
was an honor to be recognized by the Television Academy.
“We feel truly honored to be
recognized and supported by the Television Academy,” Page
wrote. “GAYCATION would not be possible without the amazing
team at VICELAND who work tirelessly to ensure this show represents
the integrity, perseverance, and vibrancy of the LGBTQ+ community.
We most importantly want to thank LGBTQ+ people around the world for
their strength and bravery in sharing their stories, who at times
risked their lives to speak their truth. This show would not exist
without your courage and love.”
“We hope the show helps educate and
shift perspectives on the discrimination people face around the
world, how people persevere and love in the face of that, and how we
can all work at opening our hearts and minds to others' experiences
globally. Thank you all for your support,” she added.