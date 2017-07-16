Out actress Ellen Page thanked the global LGBT community after receiving an Emmy nomination for Viceland's Gaycation.

In Gaycation, Page and best friend Ian Daniel roam the globe in search of what it's like to be lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

On Thursday, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released its nominees for the annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Gaycation received a nomination in the Unstructured Reality Program category. Also nominated are Born This Way, Deadliest Catch, Intervention, RuPaul's Drag Race and United States of America with W. Kamau Bell.

In an Instagram post, Page said that it was an honor to be recognized by the Television Academy.

“We feel truly honored to be recognized and supported by the Television Academy,” Page wrote. “GAYCATION would not be possible without the amazing team at VICELAND who work tirelessly to ensure this show represents the integrity, perseverance, and vibrancy of the LGBTQ+ community. We most importantly want to thank LGBTQ+ people around the world for their strength and bravery in sharing their stories, who at times risked their lives to speak their truth. This show would not exist without your courage and love.”

“We hope the show helps educate and shift perspectives on the discrimination people face around the world, how people persevere and love in the face of that, and how we can all work at opening our hearts and minds to others' experiences globally. Thank you all for your support,” she added.