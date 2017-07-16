In comments to the BBC, actor Andrew
Garfield explains comments he made about gay men, saying that they
were “taken out of context.”
The 33-year-old Garfield currently
plays Prior Walter, a gay man dying of AIDS, in the 25th
anniversary production of Tony Kushner's Tony Award and Pulitzer
Prize-winning play Angels in America at the National Theatre.
(Related: Andrew
Garfield, Russell Tovey, Nathan Lane star in Angels
in America
revival.)
Speaking at a Q&A session, Garfield
was asked how he prepared for the role.
“As far as I know, I am not a gay
man,” Garfield answered. “Maybe I’ll have an awakening later
in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to
explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my
area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was
what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?”
Garfield went on to say that he
prepared for the role by watching RuPaul's Drag Race.
“I mean every single series of
RuPaul's Drag Race. I mean every series,” Garfield said.
“My only time off during rehearsals –
every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch
Ru. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now,
just without the physical act – that's all,” he added.
Some people criticized Garfield's
comments and accused him of stereotyping gay men.
“That's of course not what I meant at
all,” Garfield
told the BBC's Newsbeat.
“That discussion was about this play
and how deeply grateful I am that I get to work on something so
profound.”
“It’s a love letter to the LGBTQ
community. We were talking about, ‘How do you prepare for something
so important and so big?’ and I was basically saying, ‘I dive in
as fully as I possibly can.'”
“My only longing is to serve and to
keep the world spinning forward for the LGBTQ community in whatever
way I’m meant to. It’s important to a community that I feel so
welcomed by.”
“The intention was to speak to that,
speak to my desire to play this part to the best of my ability and to
fully immerse myself in a culture that I adore,” Garfield added.