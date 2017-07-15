U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday assured a Christian conservative group that the Department of Justice is preparing rules to protect “religious freedom.”

Sessions made the promise in remarks to the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a Christian conservative group opposed to LGBT rights, at its Summit on Religious Liberty in Orange County, California.

While the event was closed to the press and the Department of Justice refused to release a transcript, the conservative website the Federalist published a copy of the speech Sessions gave at the event.

The guidance, which Sessions said would come “soon,” aims to “help agencies follow the Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” the 1993 federal law which prohibits the government from substantially burdening a person's exercise of religion.

“Congress enacted RFRA so that, if the federal government imposes a burden on somebody’s religious practice, it had better have a compelling reason,” Sessions said. “That is a demanding standard, and it’s the law of the land. We will follow it just as faithfully as we follow every other federal law. If we’re going to ensure that religious liberty is adequately protected and our country remains free, then we must ensure that RFRA is followed.”

In May, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that directs Sessions – who scored a zero in the Senate on a survey of LGBT support – to “issue guidance interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law.”

In 2016, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) designated ADF a “hate group” for its opposition to LGBT rights. The group is currently representing a Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case in the fall.

While Sessions did not mention LGBT rights in his speech, the fact that he first spoke about the upcoming guidance to a group that believes business owners should have the right to discriminate against the LGBT community as an expression of their faith during a closed-door meeting has LGBT groups concerned.

“Reminder to @TheJusticeDept: You serve the American people, not fringe hate groups,” HRC President Chad Griffin tweeted. “We deserve transparency.”