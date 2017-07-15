During an appearance Thursday on ABC's
The View, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner defended President Donald
Trump's record and said that she's spoken with members of the Trump
administration about LGBT issues.
“We have to get somebody in there who
can straighten things out,” Jenner responded when asked about
Trump's alleged connections to Russia. “He’s shaken a lot of
things up since he’s been in there and I think from that
standpoint, that’s good. Let’s give the guy some time. What’s
it been? Six months? In three and a half years from now, we get to
decide again. And if it didn’t work out, let’s get him out and
get somebody else in. If not, if by that time he’s lowered taxes,
he’s helped the economy, he’s created jobs, he’s done all these
things that are good for the country, then we can re-elect him.”
During the presidential campaign,
Jenner, a Republican, spoke of helping Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who
lost the GOP presidential nomination to Trump, with issues related to
the transgender community. She later revealed that she voted for
Trump and offered to help him with such issues.
(Related: Caitlyn
Jenner calls out Trump, Jeff Sessions on revoked transgender
protections.)
Co-host Whoppi Goldberg asked Jenner
whether Trump had taken her up on her offer to talk about LGBT
rights.
“No,” Jenner
answered, feigning a sob. “He's kind of been busy lately. I
understand that.”
“As you know, the Democrats do a much
better job when it comes to LGBT issues. And I know that. I'm not
stupid. But the Republicans need help and I'm there to help them.”
“Has there been anyone from the
administration that you've been able to get in to sit down with at
all, if not the president himself?” asked co-host Jedediah Bila.
“Yes, but I can't talk about it. I
try to keep it quiet,” Jenner said, adding that she's met with the
Department of Education and plans to meet with U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations Nikki Haley.
“We have our problems here and our
issues there, but if you look on an international basis, they'd chop
my head off in some counties,” Jenner said.