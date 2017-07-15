During an appearance Thursday on ABC's The View, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner defended President Donald Trump's record and said that she's spoken with members of the Trump administration about LGBT issues.

“We have to get somebody in there who can straighten things out,” Jenner responded when asked about Trump's alleged connections to Russia. “He’s shaken a lot of things up since he’s been in there and I think from that standpoint, that’s good. Let’s give the guy some time. What’s it been? Six months? In three and a half years from now, we get to decide again. And if it didn’t work out, let’s get him out and get somebody else in. If not, if by that time he’s lowered taxes, he’s helped the economy, he’s created jobs, he’s done all these things that are good for the country, then we can re-elect him.”

During the presidential campaign, Jenner, a Republican, spoke of helping Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who lost the GOP presidential nomination to Trump, with issues related to the transgender community. She later revealed that she voted for Trump and offered to help him with such issues.

Co-host Whoppi Goldberg asked Jenner whether Trump had taken her up on her offer to talk about LGBT rights.

“No,” Jenner answered, feigning a sob. “He's kind of been busy lately. I understand that.”

“As you know, the Democrats do a much better job when it comes to LGBT issues. And I know that. I'm not stupid. But the Republicans need help and I'm there to help them.”

“Has there been anyone from the administration that you've been able to get in to sit down with at all, if not the president himself?” asked co-host Jedediah Bila.

“Yes, but I can't talk about it. I try to keep it quiet,” Jenner said, adding that she's met with the Department of Education and plans to meet with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

“We have our problems here and our issues there, but if you look on an international basis, they'd chop my head off in some counties,” Jenner said.