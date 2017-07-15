Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has once again denied allegations that his government has carried out attacks against men it suspects are gay.

Appearing on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Kadyrov was asked about reports that dozens of gay men have been arrested and brutally tortured in the Russian republic.

“This is nonsense,” Kadyrov answered. “We don't have these kinds of people here. We don't have any gays. If there are any, take them to Canada.”

“Praise be to God. Take them far from us so we don't have them at home. To purify our blood. If they are any here, take them,” he added.

In April, Novaya Gaceta reported that authorities in Chechnya had rounded up dozens of gay men and killed three. It has since reported that the men are being held at six secret prisons without due process and that the campaign has resulted in the deaths of 26 men since the start of this year.

Kadyrov previously denied the claims, saying, “You cannot arrest or repress people who just don't exist in the republic.”

When asked whether he is troubled by the accounts, Kadyrov replied: “They are devils. They are for sale. They are not people. God damn them for what they are accusing us of. They will have to answer to the Almighty for this.”

HBO will air the complete episode on Tuesday, July 18.