Actor-singer Thomas Dekker, who is best known for playing Zach on NBC's Heroes, has come out gay and married to a man.

In a Twitter post, Dekker said that he was coming out in response to comments made by Heroes producer Bryan Fuller.

During an event at Outfest, Fuller talked about “het-washing” on the series, saying that an actor's management team pressured the show to alter the sexuality of their client's character.

“The character became straight and the actor came out as gay,” Fuller said.

Dekker criticized Fuller's characterization that he was public about his sexuality and suggested that he had “robbed” him from the “glorious joy” of coming out.

“My sexual orientation once again came into question this week when a prominent gay man used an awards acceptance speech to ‘out’ me,” Dekker, 29, wrote. “While he did not mention me by name, the explicit details of his reference made it easy for the public and media to connect the dots.”

“While it is an odd situation, I thank him because it presents a prime opportunity for me to publicly say that I am indeed a man who proudly loves other men. In fact, this April, I married my husband and I could not be happier.”

“I have never lied to the press about the fluidity of my sexuality but this man claiming that I came out is not true. Because I have not ‘officially’ until this moment. I simply refuse to be robbed of the glorious joy that belongs to me. To say the words myself. ‘I’m gay’. Those words are a badge of honor that no one can steal.”

“Sexuality and who you love is a deeply personal and complicated thing. For some of us, it takes time to cultivate, discover and conclude. It is not something anyone should ever be ashamed of and certainly not something anyone should be rushed into,” he said.

Dekker added that he had not come out sooner because he was not ready.

“I agree with many who believe it is an important responsibility for LGBTQ persons with a platform to come out. It has the power to change minds, challenge beliefs and make others feel understood and supported. It can strengthen the progression of our community and help disarm those who discriminate against us. It is a brave, powerful and important thing to do but it is also a deeply personal decision. One that should only be made when you are ready,” Dekker said.

Dekker also appeared on The CW's The Secret Circle and Fox's Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.