LGBT rights advocate GLAAD on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump for an interview with televangelist Pat Robertson, saying it proves that Trump is not an ally to the LGBT community.

During the interview, Trump told Robertson, the host of CBN's The 700 Club, that America was “going in the wrong direction” on the issue of religious liberty.

“And by the way, what they were doing to religious liberty – they were destroying religious liberty. You will be saying 'Merry Christmas' again very soon,” Trump said.

GLAAD denounced the one-on-one interview in a press release.

“Today’s interview with anti-LGBTQ activist Pat Robertson should be the last straw for anyone leaving hope that President Trump would be an ally to LGBTQ people,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD.

“Trump refused to speak out about LGBTQ Pride Month or against the atrocities facing gay men in Chechnya in favor of today using the office of the President to give credibility to a debunked TV personality with a long history of peddling vile inaccuracies and salacious insults that harm LGBTQ people. As anti-LGBTQ activists like Robertson get the red-carpet treatment at the White House, LGBTQ people must stay visible and fight back against all those seeking to erase our hard-fought progress,” she added.

