Colorado pastor Kevin Swanson this week
claimed that most Christians do not have the strength to fight off
the “Gay Borg.”
Swanson, who helms Generations with
Vision Ministry, told his radio listeners that even using the word
“gay” is a capitulation and advised them to use the term
“miserable wedding” instead of “gay wedding.”
“Very few Christians have the
strength to stand against the Gay Borg, the homosexual blitzkrieg
today, the sodomite emperor’s new clothes charade,” Swanson
told his listeners on Monday, asserting that those who dare to
“address the issue of sodomy … will be stoned or something close
to it.”
“[Homosexuality] is one of the
absolute worst, most abominable sins that humans have ever, ever
committed,” he said, adding that Christians should never use the
word “gay” or “gay wedding.”
“Even using the word gay wedding …
even using the word gay is a capitulation,” Swanson said. “Now
if he had said the miserable wedding versus the gay wedding, that
would have been more accurate. … Or the sodomite wedding. Or the
homosexual wedding, perhaps. But not gay wedding, [because] you're
capitulating to the destruction of language.”
(Related: Kevin
Swanson: Gays need time to repent before being put to death.)