Billie Jean King is the latest athlete to speak out against Margaret Court's opposition to LGBT rights.

Seventy-four-year-old tennis great Court, now a Christian pastor, in May announced a boycott of Qantas over its support for marriage equality in Australia.

Court defended her views during an interview with a Christian radio station and went on to say that “tennis is full of lesbians” and transgender people are influenced by the devil. Tennis legend Navratilova, who is openly gay, responded by calling on tennis officials to rename the arena that bears her name at Melbourne Park, home to the Australian Open. John McEnroe has also criticized Court.

In comments last week to ThePostGame.com, King, an American former World No. 1 professional tennis player, disagreed with Navratilova on renaming the arena, but said that she was disappointed with Court's comments.

“I still want her to have her name on the court at this point, but I’m disappointed,” said King. “Because of her tennis, she deserves it . . . I’ve stood up for her before. So I separate those things.”

“I think it’s really important to always have acts of kindness, love over hate, than to make judgments on others. Do I agree with her? Absolutely not. I’m gay and I think she’s been hurtful to our community and doesn’t really understand us as humans first,” she added.