Kate McKinnon, Samira Wiley, Laverne Cox and BD Wong are among the out actors to receive Emmy Award nods as nominations were announced Thursday.

Samira Wiley received a nomination in the Supporting Actress, Drama Series category for her portrayal of best friend Moira in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

Tituss Burgess plays an unemployed Broadway actor in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. His portrayal of Titus Andromedon earned him an Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actor, Comedy Series category.

Lily Tomlin, who is out, and Jane Fonda are competing in the Actress, Comedy Series category for their work on Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

Kate McKinnon received a nomination in the Supporting Actress, Comedy Series category for her work on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Comedian Wanda Sykes' guest appearance on ABC's black-ish earned her a nomination in the Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category.

In USA Network's haunting Mr. Robot, BD Wong plays Whiterose, a hacker affiliated with the Dark Army, and Chinese Minister Andrew Zhang. He'll compete in the Guest Actor in a Drama Series category against Denis O'Hare, who plays Jesse on the NBC drama This Is Us.

There are also two out actors competing in the Guest Actress in a Drama Series category: Laverne Cox for her performance in Orange is the New Black and Shannon Purser for Stranger Things. Both dramas are Netflix original series.

Jane Lynch's portrayal of Olivia Vanderstein on Dropping the Soap earned her a nomination in the Actress, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category. The comedy streams on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video and Google Play.

VH1's drag competition series RuPaul's Drag Race is competing in two categories – Unstructured Realty Program and Reality-Competition Program – while Gaycation with Ellen Page received a nomination in the Unstructured Reality Program category.

Additionally, Jeffrey Tambor's portrayal of a transgender woman coming out to her adult children in Amazon's Transparent earned the actor a nomination in the Actor, Comedy Series category, and Uzo Aduba received a nomination in the Supporting Actress, Drama Series category for her portrayal of a lesbian in Netflix's Orange is the New Black.