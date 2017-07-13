Christian conservative Linda Harvey claims in a recent audio commentary that gender-neutral driver's licenses pose a threat to national security.

On July 1, Oregon became the first U.S. state to begin issuing gender-neutral identification cards. Transgender rights advocates cheered the change, saying that an accurate ID can “make daily life for many transgender and gender non-binary people infinitely safer and easier.”

(Related: Transgender rights organizations cheer Oregon's gender neutral IDs.)

Harvey, president of the Columbus, Ohio-based Mission America, disagreed, saying that “the sexual anarchy agenda is becoming a matter of law and order.”

“People thumbing their noses in the face of our gracious creator God and some American officials are giving legitimacy to this serious confusion?” she rhetorically asked. “We are in such great trouble if we don’t stand up against this. Shouldn’t this be a matter for Homeland Security? I mean, think about the security of our nation’s capital. Now, there’s one more way for the person with destructive intentions to evade detection and capture. It’s not just a matter of morality any longer; the sexual anarchy agenda is becoming a matter of law and order.”

“Pray for a turnaround, friends,” Harvey pleaded, “and let’s make sure, wherever we can, we elect officials who won’t go along with such extremist nonsense.”

(Related: Linda Harvey cheers Trump for not declaring June LGBT Pride month.)