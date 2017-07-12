Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday reportedly spoke at the Alliance Defending Freedom's (ADF) Summit on Religious Liberty in Orange County, California.

BuzzFeed News reported that Sessions' public schedule was updated on Tuesday as he was en route to California and that the event was closed to the press.

According to the Washington Blade, Sessions' appearance at the event was confirmed by a Department of Justice spokesperson. The spokesperson declined to say whether Sessions supports the ADF's work, in particular a lawsuit headed to the Supreme Court involving a Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple.

In 2012, Jack Phillips, the owner of Denver-based Masterpiece Cakeshop, refused to consider baking a cake for Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig. The men married in Massachusetts and wanted to buy a cake from Phillips for their Denver reception. Phillips said that serving the couple would violate his religious faith. Colorado at the time recognized gay and lesbian couples with civil unions, not marriage.

The couple sued, saying that Phillips' faith does not give him the right to discriminate, and a Colorado court found that Phillips had discriminated against the men under Colorado law. After the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal, Phillips turned to the Supreme Court, arguing that the First Amendment protects his religious rights. The high court will hear his case in the fall.

During a recent appearance on ABC's The View, Phillips said that Jesus would not have made the cake for the couple.

A spokesman for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) criticized Sessions' decision to speak to the group.

“You can judge a person by the company they keep and tonight – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is choosing to spend his time speaking in front of one of the country’s leading anti-LGBTQ hate groups,” Joel Kasnetz said. “The Alliance Defending Freedom actively helped draft discriminatory legislation, worked to preserve laws criminalizing same-sex relations, and attacked the separation of church and state. ADF has been previously designated a hate group and Sessions’ appearance at this event, as the top law enforcement official in the country, brings in to question whether the attorney general intends to protect all Americans.”