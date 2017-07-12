Out singer Adam Lambert will perform a musical tribute to George Michael at Project Angel Food's 27th annual Angel Awards in Los Angeles, California on August 19.

Michael, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, will be honored posthumously with the Elizabeth Taylor Humanitarian Award at the event. Michael reportedly donated more than $575,000 to Project Angel Food since 1993, the year he left a $25,000 check on the group's doorstep as it struggled to survive.

The 35-year-old Lambert will perform a selection of Michael's biggest hits, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The day after Michael died, Lambert tweeted footage of himself performing Faith as part of the live August 4, 2016 finale to ABC's Greatest Hits. “Dedicated to one of my first pop idols,” he tweeted. “You will be missed sir.”

Project Angel Food provides free meals for people in Los Angeles county too sick to shop and cook for themselves. It focuses on feeding those affected by the AIDS epidemic, though in 2016 that group made up only 24 percent of clients served by the non-profit.

Also expected to be honored at the event are KTLA's Jason Ball and Gayle Anderson and corporate sponsor Nordstrom.