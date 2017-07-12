The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, will spend $26 million to fight President Donald Trump's agenda ahead of next year's midterm elections.

The group's nationwide effort will focus on six key states expected to have competitive Senate races in 2018: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

HRC President Chad Griffin told the AP that the campaign, titled HRC Rising, will focus on pushing back against anti-LGBT legislation and backing “pro-equality candidates and initiatives.”

“Resistance is really important – all of the marches and the rallies, that's all important,” Griffin said. “But it's also important to not only sustain that, but to take that to the next level.”

JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president for policy and political affairs at HRC, called HRC Rising “the largest expansion and investment in grassroots organizing in our organization's 37-year history.”

“We’ll be building strength in key states across the country to resist the politics of hate, fight anti-LGBTQ legislation, and fuel pro-equality candidates and initiatives. We’ll be hiring new staff, working in close partnership with other state and local organizations, and further expanding our army of volunteers, advocates, and members to open hearts and change minds,” Winterhof said.

Winterhof said that the effort was a response to how Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have governed in their first six months in office, which she described as “hostile” to the “ideals of equality, opportunity and diversity.”