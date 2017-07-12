Australian bobsledder Simon Dunn recently said that it is selfish of the LGBT community to expect athletes to come out.

Dunn, 29, recently retired from bobsleigh and relocated to London, where he plays on an LGBT-inclusive amateur rugby team, the King's Cross Steelers.

Dunn, who became the sport's first openly gay athlete when he joined the Australia bobsleigh team, told the London Evening Standard that professional athletes “shouldn't feel pressured to come out” because it could affect their careers.

“Everybody's coming out is personal and in their own time,” Dunn told the paper.

“It is selfish for our community to expect someone to do it because of their public profile. Given the sporting culture, coming out could seriously affect their career.”

“I myself was already out when I joined the Australian team, but from my own experiences I can understand why someone wouldn't come out, let alone someone earning and risking millions of pounds,” he added.

Dunn has said that his rugby team growing up didn't accept him.

“I wasn't exactly welcome within my team growing up. It's not the easiest road to take,” Dunn said.

He added that it took him a very long time to dispel his belief growing up that “gay men have no place in the sporting world.”