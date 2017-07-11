Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the
host of The Alex Jones Show and founder of InfoWars.com, took
aim this week at transgender people.
On his radio show, which airs on the
Genesis Communications Network from Austin, Texas, Jones, 43,
criticized media coverage of a British transgender man who recently
gave birth to a child. Jones called the British man a “fraud”
and “a woman that thinks she's a man.”
“It's not that I hate mentally ill
people,” Jones told his audience. “If somebody wants to go be a
woman or be a tranny, if it's a gay guy and wants to go pick up more
guys, you want to go get breast implants and doll your hair up, knock
yourself out. I'm all for freedom.”
Writing at The Advocate, Trudy
Ring responded, writing that “Jones obviously doesn't know much
about transgender people if he thinks anyone takes the difficult and
complicated process of transitioning so lightly.”
Jones is known for promoting the false
theory that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ran a child
prostitution ring from a pizza parlor in the District of Columbia.
In December, a man from North Carolina fired three shots into the
restaurant and was arrested without incident. He said he wanted to
“self-investigate” the claims.
During the presidential campaign, Jones
praised President Donald Trump, who
appeared on his show, while Clinton criticized Trump for his ties
to Jones.