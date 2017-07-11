British Olympic diver Tom Daley
attended his first LGBT Pride parade on Saturday.
In a YouTube video posted Monday, Daley
called London Pride “absolutely amazing.”
“I went to my first ever Pride this
year!” Daley wrote in the video's description. “Pride in London
was absolutely amazing! I want to say a massive thank you to Barclays
for inviting me down and showing me a great time! We do have to
remember what Pride in London is really about and how much more there
is left to fight for! Don’t make this your only social justice
parade this year, we need to support our other brothers and sister!”
In the nearly 7-minute video, marked as
an ad paid for by the British bank Barclays, Daley, 23, takes us on
board the Barclays float as it makes its way through the streets of
London.
Later in the video, Daley says he's
been tasked with delivering a flower to “someone very special.”
That person happens to be his husband, Hollywood screenwriter Dustin
Lance Black, who spoke to the crowd gathered at Trafalgar Square.
After Black made his remarks, Daley came out and the pair hugged.