British Olympic diver Tom Daley attended his first LGBT Pride parade on Saturday.

In a YouTube video posted Monday, Daley called London Pride “absolutely amazing.”

“I went to my first ever Pride this year!” Daley wrote in the video's description. “Pride in London was absolutely amazing! I want to say a massive thank you to Barclays for inviting me down and showing me a great time! We do have to remember what Pride in London is really about and how much more there is left to fight for! Don’t make this your only social justice parade this year, we need to support our other brothers and sister!”

In the nearly 7-minute video, marked as an ad paid for by the British bank Barclays, Daley, 23, takes us on board the Barclays float as it makes its way through the streets of London.

Later in the video, Daley says he's been tasked with delivering a flower to “someone very special.” That person happens to be his husband, Hollywood screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who spoke to the crowd gathered at Trafalgar Square. After Black made his remarks, Daley came out and the pair hugged.