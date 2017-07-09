Actor Nelsan Ellis has died. He was 39.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Ellis died of complications from heart failure.

Ellis is best known for playing the flamboyant Lafayette Reynolds on HBO's vampire drama True Blood. The series was created by Alan Ball, who is openly gay, and included many gay and bisexual characters. (Ball once said that most vampires are inherently bisexual.) In a statement he called Ellis “a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege.”

HBO said in a statement: “We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis. Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

Anna Paquin, who played Sookie Stackhouse on the show, tweeted: “It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death.”

“Very disturbed and sad that Nelsan Ellis has died,” messaged out actor Denis O'Hare. “Such a huge talent. Such a wonderful man. The world is a poorer place today...”

Charlaine Harris, author of the Sookie Stackhouse series, added: “Nelsan Ellis, you will truly be missed. Such a great talent gone far too soon. [heartbreak emoji].”