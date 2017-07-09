A Russian religious television channel
is offering to pay gay people to immigrate to the United States,
California in particular.
According to the
BBC, Tsargrad TV is calling on gay people who want to emigrate
from Russia to compete for a one-way plane ticket to the USA.
The offer was made in a video the
network posted online.
“Just recently, California – the
most liberal state in the USA by the way – proposed to facilitate
the granting of green cards to Russian perverts,” said host Andrei
Afanasyev.
The BBC explained that Tsargrad
regularly refers to LGBT people with offensive terms and routinely
attacks Western countries for having “low morals.”
“The staff of Tsargrad TV support
this initiative. Moreover, we are ready to pay for a one-way ticket
to anyone who plans to emigrate in complete earnest, and can provide
a medical certificate that they are sodomites or have other forms of
perversion.”
“We really want you to move there,
where you can openly submit to your sins,” Afanasyev added.
The niche satellite channel promotes
Christian Orthodox values and its founder Konstantin Malofeev has
compared it to Fox News.
The BBC reported that a large majority
of people responded negatively to the video.