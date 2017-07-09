A Russian religious television channel is offering to pay gay people to immigrate to the United States, California in particular.

According to the BBC, Tsargrad TV is calling on gay people who want to emigrate from Russia to compete for a one-way plane ticket to the USA.

The offer was made in a video the network posted online.

“Just recently, California – the most liberal state in the USA by the way – proposed to facilitate the granting of green cards to Russian perverts,” said host Andrei Afanasyev.

The BBC explained that Tsargrad regularly refers to LGBT people with offensive terms and routinely attacks Western countries for having “low morals.”

“The staff of Tsargrad TV support this initiative. Moreover, we are ready to pay for a one-way ticket to anyone who plans to emigrate in complete earnest, and can provide a medical certificate that they are sodomites or have other forms of perversion.”

“We really want you to move there, where you can openly submit to your sins,” Afanasyev added.

The niche satellite channel promotes Christian Orthodox values and its founder Konstantin Malofeev has compared it to Fox News.

The BBC reported that a large majority of people responded negatively to the video.