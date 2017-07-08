In an email to supporters, Brian Brown, the president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), laid out his plan to “make this the summer for protecting marriage supporters.”

Brown's four-part plan includes lobbying Congress to reintroduce a bill that seeks to protect opponents of same-sex marriage.

First introduced in 2015 by Senator Mike Lee of Utah and Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho, the First Amendment Defense Act (FADA) seeks to bar federal “discriminatory action” against those who oppose such unions based on a “religious belief or moral conviction.”

Brown said that he would work with “key champions in Congress” to reintroduce FADA and pointed out that President Donald Trump endorsed the legislation during his presidential campaign.

Brown also called on supporters to “contact Attorney General Jeff Sessions to demand that the Trump administration move forward with a long-promised Executive Order to protect individuals, pastors, churches and nonprofit groups who believe in traditional marriage from punitive actions against them by the government.” And he said that the group would conduct “a strong public education campaign” to shore up its legal team as it prepares to file amicus briefs in the upcoming Supreme Court case involving a Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple.

Brown added that NOM would launch an initiative aimed at highlight the “utter hate that many on the left have for people who remain firm in their belief that marriage is as God created it – one man and one woman.” Its First Freedom Initiative would target the “animus and dangerous tactics of groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the grossly-misnamed Human Rights Campaign,” both of which support LGBT rights.

