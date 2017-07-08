Mat Staver, who helms the Christian
conservative legal group Liberty Counsel, last week criticized the
Supreme Court for “inventing law” in Obergefell, the
two-year-old ruling that stuck down state laws and constitutional
amendments that excluded gay and lesbian couples from marriage.
Staver, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, made his comments as he guest-hosted VCY America's Crosstalk
radio program, according to Right
Wing Watch.
Staver told a caller that Congress
should do its job and impeach Supreme Court justices and other federal
judges who “create law” on issues such as abortion rights and
same-sex marriage.
“You know, as these life-long
appointments, certainly the founders understood that they wanted
these individuals to, number one, not be affected by the political
cycle, and number two, they thought Congress should do its job and
impeach people whenever they stepped out of line,” Staver said.
“But Congress hasn't done its job and we've allowed these cases to
get out of control.”
Staver scolded the Supreme Court for
“inventing law” in cases such as Roe v. Wade and
Obergefell v. Hodges.
“When they go so far afield as to
create law that has no basis at all in the constitution, Congress
ought to exercise its authority to impeach,” he said.
Because of Congress' failings, Staver
said, the courts have become an “unchecked branch of government
that becomes the superpower, the dictator if you will, to the
American people.”
(Related: Mat
Staver: Trump's “common sense” judicial appointments will
overturn gay marriage ruling.)