Mat Staver, who helms the Christian conservative legal group Liberty Counsel, last week criticized the Supreme Court for “inventing law” in Obergefell, the two-year-old ruling that stuck down state laws and constitutional amendments that excluded gay and lesbian couples from marriage.

Staver, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, made his comments as he guest-hosted VCY America's Crosstalk radio program, according to Right Wing Watch.

Staver told a caller that Congress should do its job and impeach Supreme Court justices and other federal judges who “create law” on issues such as abortion rights and same-sex marriage.

“You know, as these life-long appointments, certainly the founders understood that they wanted these individuals to, number one, not be affected by the political cycle, and number two, they thought Congress should do its job and impeach people whenever they stepped out of line,” Staver said. “But Congress hasn't done its job and we've allowed these cases to get out of control.”

Staver scolded the Supreme Court for “inventing law” in cases such as Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges.

“When they go so far afield as to create law that has no basis at all in the constitution, Congress ought to exercise its authority to impeach,” he said.

Because of Congress' failings, Staver said, the courts have become an “unchecked branch of government that becomes the superpower, the dictator if you will, to the American people.”

