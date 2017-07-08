In an interview with Grindr, LCD Soundsystems synth player Gavin Russom came out as transgender.

The 43-year-old Russom explained that she has identified as female since she was a child.

“This is my fifth decade being alive, and in each of those decades, there's been a time where I've tried to say, 'Hey, I think I'm transgender.' This was even before that word existed,” Russom said.

The band, she said, has been “really supportive” of her transition. “[T]he general feeling in the group is that will make the band better,” she said.

She captioned a photo of herself on Instagram with her new full name: “Gavin Rayna Russom.”

In an op-ed, Russom said that she hopes her coming out will help others struggling with similar issues.

“I think the most helpful thing was talking to people with different transgender experiences, especially those with upbringings, economic circumstances, and ethnic backgrounds different than my own. It allowed me to hear all these different perspectives and see the ways in which the trans experience is so varied and so individual. But also, there are certain things that seem to be common threads,” Russom wrote on Pitchfork.

“For anybody who is struggling with their gender identity or who wants to come out and is afraid to, what would be better than giving someone permission to do that through my performance. That’s the ultimate. It’s what other people gave to me, so I’d love to pass that along to other people, too,” she added.

Russom's July 13th performance at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago will be her first show as a woman.