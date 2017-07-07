The Republican speaker of the Texas House of Representatives recently cited suicide in explaining his opposition to a bill that would limit transgender bathroom access.

Joe Straus made the comments in an interview with The New Yorker.

The article describes a meeting between Straus and a GOP senator looking for a compromise to the legislation before the bill collapsed in May.

“I'm not a lawyer, but I am a Texan,” Straus said. “I'm disgusted by all this. Tell the lieutenant governor I don't want the suicide of a single Texan on my hands.”

According to a survey released in December by the National Center for Transgender Equality, 40 percent of transgender Americans have attempted suicide at some point.

Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has pushed for a North Carolina-style “bathroom bill” in Texas that prohibits transgender people using the bathroom of their choice. Patrick controls the Senate.

Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a special legislative session to tackle 19 items, including the so-called bathroom bill. The special session begins July 18.

In a statement released before lawmakers adjourned in May, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg reiterated their opposition to the legislation and called it bad for business.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, criticized Abbott for reigniting the controversial proposal.