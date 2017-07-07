Colorado pastor Kevin Swanson claimed in a recent radio show that singer Katy Perry's promotion of “lesbianism” will drive her fans to suicide.

The 32-year-old Perry rose to fame in 2008 with the release of the single “I Kissed a Girl (and I liked it).”

Perry, who grew up in a strict evangelical household and originally performed gospel music, recently revealed that she was not “allowed to interact with gay people.”

Perry addresses mental health issues in her latest album, Witness.

“She said, 'I got tired of singing Amazing Grace,' and began to write songs relating to lesbianism and encouraging young teenybopping 13-year-old girls toward lesbianism,” Swanson, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, said on his Generations radio show.

Perry, Swanson told his audience, “has come to the point where she's not kissing girls anymore; she's about to commit suicide.”

“Friends, it’s important for us to be able to understand the trajectory of modern culture,” Swanson added. “This is where their fans are going as well, so I think we’ve got to remember that these teenyboppers that tune in to Katy Perry when they’re 13, 14 years of age and learn the decadent lifestyle are probably going to be working their way towards suicide by the time they’re 20, 21 years of age.”

