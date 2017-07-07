Colorado pastor Kevin Swanson claimed
in a recent radio show that singer Katy Perry's promotion of
“lesbianism” will drive her fans to suicide.
The 32-year-old Perry rose to fame in
2008 with the release of the single “I Kissed a Girl (and I liked
it).”
Perry, who grew up in a strict
evangelical household and originally performed gospel music, recently
revealed that she was not
“allowed to interact with gay people.”
Perry addresses mental health issues in
her latest album, Witness.
“She said, 'I got tired of singing
Amazing Grace,' and began to write songs relating to lesbianism and
encouraging young teenybopping 13-year-old girls toward lesbianism,”
Swanson,
a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, said on his Generations
radio show.
Perry, Swanson told his audience, “has
come to the point where she's not kissing girls anymore; she's about
to commit suicide.”
“Friends, it’s important for us to
be able to understand the trajectory of modern culture,” Swanson
added. “This is where their fans are going as well, so I think
we’ve got to remember that these teenyboppers that tune in to Katy
Perry when they’re 13, 14 years of age and learn the decadent
lifestyle are probably going to be working their way towards suicide
by the time they’re 20, 21 years of age.”
(Related: Katy
Perry: Sexuality isn't black and white.)