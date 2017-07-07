Out singer Adam Lambert said in a recent interview that he doesn't overthink fronting Queen.

The 35-year-old Lambert is currently touring with Queen. Freddie Mercury, the group's former singer, died from complications related to AIDS in 1991.

Original members Brian May and Roger Taylor and Lambert kicked off a 25-city North American tour last month in Phoenix, Arizona.

Speaking to the Omaha World-Herald before Saturday's show in Omaha, Lambert was asked, “So what is it like standing behind the stage, ready to step out and front Queen? Do you think at all about how Freddie Mercury would do it?”

“When we first started working together, I was very intimidated by that idea. Immediately when this came together, I was honored. It was an opportunity I was never gonna pass up,” Lambert answered.

“But it was scary. I mean, Freddie.”

“Over the past five years, we’ve seen that it worked and the audience loved it, and we’ve grown more connected as a band. We have a lot of fun together.”

“The music itself has gotten into my body like it is in their bodies.”

“I don't try to overthink it,” Lambert later added. “And I don't try to imitate Freddie. That would be a cop out. I also try not to take it too far from the original either. That would be sort of sacrilegious. It’s also a case of taking a second of thinking of what the intention of the song was. Why was it written? What was the story behind it?”

“When I get that story behind each song, I know what I want to get out of it,” he added.

