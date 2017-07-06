Actor Andrew Garfield said during a
recent Q&A session that he might be open to a relationship with a
another man.
The 33-year-old Garfield currently
plays Prior Walter, a gay man dying of AIDS, in the 25th
anniversary production of Tony Kushner's Tony Award and Pulitzer
Prize-winning play Angels in America at the National Theatre.
When an audience member asked how he
prepared for the role, Garfield
responded: “As far as I know, I am not a gay man.”
“Maybe I’ll have an awakening later
in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to
explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my
area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was
what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?”
“I had to trust that it was the right
thing and Tony [Kushner] had asked me and maybe if he’d asked me,
it was the right thing. It was about doing honor, doing justice and
knowing my herstory.”
“The preparation had begun before
[rehearsals] with a lot of my friends. [The play is] as much devoted
to my friends in the gay community as it is those that passed during
the epidemic.”
Garfield went on to say that he
prepared for the role by watching RuPaul's Drag Race.
“I mean every single series of
RuPaul's Drag Race. I mean every series,” Garfield said.
“My only time off during rehearsals –
every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch
Ru. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now,
just without the physical act – that's all,” he added.
