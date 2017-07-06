Actor Andrew Garfield said during a recent Q&A session that he might be open to a relationship with a another man.

The 33-year-old Garfield currently plays Prior Walter, a gay man dying of AIDS, in the 25th anniversary production of Tony Kushner's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Angels in America at the National Theatre.

(Related: Andrew Garfield, Russell Tovey, Nathan Lan star in Angels in America revival.)

When an audience member asked how he prepared for the role, Garfield responded: “As far as I know, I am not a gay man.”

“Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?”

“I had to trust that it was the right thing and Tony [Kushner] had asked me and maybe if he’d asked me, it was the right thing. It was about doing honor, doing justice and knowing my herstory.”

“The preparation had begun before [rehearsals] with a lot of my friends. [The play is] as much devoted to my friends in the gay community as it is those that passed during the epidemic.”

Garfield went on to say that he prepared for the role by watching RuPaul's Drag Race.

“I mean every single series of RuPaul's Drag Race. I mean every series,” Garfield said.

“My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now, just without the physical act – that's all,” he added.

(Related: James Franco says he's gay “up to the point of intercourse.”)