Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy stripped naked for ESPN the Magazine's 2017 Body Issue.

The issue, which hits newstands on Friday, features 23 athletes in their birthday suits, including Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, San Jose Sharks players Brent Burns and Joe Thornton, Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

Kenworthy, who came out in a 2015 ESPN cover interview, shared photos from the upcoming issue with his fans on Instagram.

“Y'all wanted nudes? You got 'em!,” he wrote. “So excited to finally get to show you guys my photos from the @ESPN Body Issue! Everything about this shoot was terrifying: I had to be naked, on a ski mountain, standing in the snow posing in-front of a crew of 16 people for six hours.”

“Although that might sound like torture it actually ended up being one of the most amazing experiences of my life! It’s kind of crazy how quickly you can get comfortable in an awkward situation with just a few shots of tequila. Lol. I really can’t thank @benlowy (the photographer) and the rest of the crew enough for making me so comfortable and for doing everything to capture me in the best light possible.”

“The Body Issue is, to me, a perfect combination of sport and art and I couldn’t be more proud or honored to have been a part of it,” Kenworthy added.