On July 1, Oregon became the first U.S. state to begin issuing gender neutral identification cards.

Oregon residents who do not identify as male or female are given the option to choose neither on their driver's licenses, learner's permits and state IDs. Such persons can choose “X” instead of M or F on their cards, the Oregonian reported.

In a statement given to ELLE.com, Transgender Law Center Executive Director Kris Hayashi praised the move.

“Everyone needs access to an ID that accurately reflects who they are,” Hayashi said. “The simple measures moving forward in Oregon, D.C., and California make daily life for many transgender and gender nonbinary people infinitely safer and easier.”

Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, echoed the sentiment.

“We are thrilled to see Oregon leading the way in advancing identity document policies which allow for transgender people, including those who are non-binary, to have an accurate ID that helps them function in their day to day lives,” said Keisling in a statement. “This is a tremendous first step, which acknowledges the experiences and humanity of a growing segment of the population. NCTE congratulates Oregon and looks forward to other jurisdictions passing similar measures in the months ahead.”

The change comes roughly a year after a Multnomah County Circuit judge allowed Portland Army veteran Jamie Shupe to legally identify as non-binary. The ruling is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States.