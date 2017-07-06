Vatican police reportedly found drugs and men involved in gay sex when they raided a cardinal's apartment owned by the Vatican.

According to Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano, which first reported the incident, the raid took place in late June and resulted in the arrest of an aide to a key adviser to Pope Francis.

Police reportedly raided the apartment of Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, the president of the Vatican's Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, and arrested Coccopalmerio's secretary, whom Coccopalmerio had recommended for a promotion to bishop. In his position, Coccopalmerio is charged with interpreting the laws of the Roman Catholic Church.

It was unclear what charges the aide is facing. He reportedly was moved to a “retreat at a convent in Italy” after a brief hospital stay to detox from the drugs he had used.

The home is owned by the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which guides the Church's response to claims of sexual abuse.

Pope Francis was “enraged,” according to the newspaper.

Just last month, Cardinal George Pell returned to Australia to face charges of child sex abuse. Pell is a top adviser to the pope and the highest-ranking church official to face such charges.