Out Representative Jared Polis earlier
this month announced his bid for Colorado governor.
Polis, the first openly gay man to be
elected to Congress, and his partner Marlon Reis are raising son
Caspian Julius and daughter Cora Barucha, making Polis the first
openly gay parent in Congress.
If elected as governor of Colorado,
Polis would become the first openly gay person to win a gubernatorial
race in the United States. (Oregon Governor Kate Brown is openly
bisexual and married to a man, while former New Jersey Governor Jim
McGreevy came out after he was elected.)
In an interview with the Washington
Blade,Polis, 40, said that his campaign would focus on renewable
energy, the economy and education.
“People are focuses more on my 100
percent renewable energy goal, my efforts to improve the schools and
my experience in public education showing that I can do it and my
plan help make our economy work for everybody,” Polis said.
Before the 2018 general election, Polis
faces a crowded field of candidates running in the Democratic
primary. The race to be the Republican nominee also includes a
number of candidates, including Mitt Romney's nephew Dough Robinson.
When asked about President Donald
Trump's record on LGBT rights, Polis described it as “mediocre to
poor.”
“Well, I think it’s been a very
mediocre to poor record so far,” he said. “There’s been
symbolic missteps like failing to issue a Pride proclamation, which
should have been a routine feel-good moment for the Trump
administration to lend support. And, of course, we continue to be
worried with their efforts that could be underway to undermine
anti-discrimination efforts, so while I feel that they have at least
been willing to talk to the community at times, so far I’ve been
disappointed by their track record.”
Polis added that he plans to finish his
term in the House.