Out Representative Jared Polis earlier this month announced his bid for Colorado governor.

Polis, the first openly gay man to be elected to Congress, and his partner Marlon Reis are raising son Caspian Julius and daughter Cora Barucha, making Polis the first openly gay parent in Congress.

If elected as governor of Colorado, Polis would become the first openly gay person to win a gubernatorial race in the United States. (Oregon Governor Kate Brown is openly bisexual and married to a man, while former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevy came out after he was elected.)

In an interview with the Washington Blade,Polis, 40, said that his campaign would focus on renewable energy, the economy and education.

“People are focuses more on my 100 percent renewable energy goal, my efforts to improve the schools and my experience in public education showing that I can do it and my plan help make our economy work for everybody,” Polis said.

Before the 2018 general election, Polis faces a crowded field of candidates running in the Democratic primary. The race to be the Republican nominee also includes a number of candidates, including Mitt Romney's nephew Dough Robinson.

When asked about President Donald Trump's record on LGBT rights, Polis described it as “mediocre to poor.”

“Well, I think it’s been a very mediocre to poor record so far,” he said. “There’s been symbolic missteps like failing to issue a Pride proclamation, which should have been a routine feel-good moment for the Trump administration to lend support. And, of course, we continue to be worried with their efforts that could be underway to undermine anti-discrimination efforts, so while I feel that they have at least been willing to talk to the community at times, so far I’ve been disappointed by their track record.”

Polis added that he plans to finish his term in the House.