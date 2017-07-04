A Muslim leader in Indonesia is calling on Indonesians to boycott Starbucks over its support for LGBT rights.

Anwar Abbas of Muhammadiyah, a Muslim organization with nearly 30 million members, told Reuters that the coffee chain's support for the LGBT community was “not in line” with Indonesian values.

“If Starbucks only does business, then fine. But don't bring ideology here,” Abbas said.

In explaining his reasons, Abbas pointed to remarks Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz has made in support of marriage equality.

In 2012, the company became the target of a boycott in the United States. Organizers behind the Dump Starbucks campaign claimed that Starbucks “has declared a culture war on all people of faith who believe that the institution of marriage as one man and one woman is worth preserving.” As the boycott fizzled in the United States, organizers took their message abroad, running online ad campaigns in the Middle East, Indonesia and China.

When asked about the boycott at a shareholder meeting in 2013, Schultz, then the company's chief executive, reiterated the company's support, saying that “not every decision is an economic decision.” “If you feel, respectfully, that you can get a higher return than the 38% you got last year, it's a free country,” he told the shareholder. “You can sell your shares in Starbucks and buy shares in another company.”

Gay sex is legal in Indonesia except in Aceh province, which is under Islamic criminal law, but anti-LGBT sentiment remains high in the world's most populous Muslim nation.

