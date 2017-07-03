The Rhode Island General Assembly on
Friday approved a bill that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter
the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual
and transgender youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
The bill now heads to the desk of
Governor Gina Raimondo, a Democrat.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, supported the bill.
“No child should be put through the
dangerous and inhumane practice of conversion therapy,” said HRC
Legal Director Sarah Warbelow. “Medical professionals agree this
outdated and discredited practice not only doesn't work, but can also
have life-threatening consequences. It is nothing short of child
abuse. We thank the Rhode Island State Legislature for protecting
the state's LGBTQ youth.”
Nine states (Connecticut, California,
Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York and New
Mexico) plus the District of Columbia have enacted similar bans. An
increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar
protections.