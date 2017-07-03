The Rhode Island General Assembly on Friday approved a bill that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Gina Raimondo, a Democrat.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, supported the bill.

“No child should be put through the dangerous and inhumane practice of conversion therapy,” said HRC Legal Director Sarah Warbelow. “Medical professionals agree this outdated and discredited practice not only doesn't work, but can also have life-threatening consequences. It is nothing short of child abuse. We thank the Rhode Island State Legislature for protecting the state's LGBTQ youth.”

Nine states (Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York and New Mexico) plus the District of Columbia have enacted similar bans. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections.