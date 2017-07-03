Thousands of people marched in Belfast
on Saturday demanding the legalization of same-sex marriage.
According to a poll conducted last
June, marriage equality has 70 percent support in Northern Ireland,
which recognizes the unions of gay and lesbian couples with civil
unions. It is the only part of the United Kingdom or Ireland where
gay couples cannot marry.
Demonstrators held rainbow flags and
signs which “Love is a Human Right” as they marched toward City
Hall.
The march was led by the Lord Mayor of
Belfast Nuala McAllister, actor Bronagh Waugh (The Fall) and
Rainbow Project Director John O'Doherty. Celebrities who voiced
their support for the march included Liam Neeson, Stephen Fry and
Graham Norton.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has
blocked changes to the marriage law despite majority support.
Following elections in March, the DUP alone can no longer block such
a vote.