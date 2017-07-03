Thousands of people marched in Belfast on Saturday demanding the legalization of same-sex marriage.

According to a poll conducted last June, marriage equality has 70 percent support in Northern Ireland, which recognizes the unions of gay and lesbian couples with civil unions. It is the only part of the United Kingdom or Ireland where gay couples cannot marry.

Demonstrators held rainbow flags and signs which “Love is a Human Right” as they marched toward City Hall.

The march was led by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Nuala McAllister, actor Bronagh Waugh (The Fall) and Rainbow Project Director John O'Doherty. Celebrities who voiced their support for the march included Liam Neeson, Stephen Fry and Graham Norton.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has blocked changes to the marriage law despite majority support. Following elections in March, the DUP alone can no longer block such a vote.