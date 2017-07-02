Actress Natalie Morales has come out as queer in an online essay.

The 32-year-old Morales is best know for playing Lucy on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation and Anne Garcia in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet.

“I don't like labeling myself, or anyone else, but if it's easier for you to understand me, what I'm saying is that I'm queer,” Morales wrote. “What queer means to me is just simply that I'm not straight.”

In her essay, titled Natalie Morales would like you to know nothing about her, except for one thing..., Morales said that she wanted to come out to help LGBT youth who are struggling.

“You're not weird. You're not bad. You're not unholy. You're exactly what God intended you to be,” she said.

Morales' lengthy essay appeared on the online community Amy Poehler's Smart Girls.