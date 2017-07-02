Actress Natalie Morales has come out as
queer in an online essay.
The 32-year-old Morales is best know
for playing Lucy on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation and
Anne Garcia in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet.
“I don't like labeling myself, or
anyone else, but if it's easier for you to understand me, what I'm
saying is that I'm queer,” Morales wrote. “What queer means to
me is just simply that I'm not straight.”
In her essay, titled Natalie Morales
would like you to know nothing about her, except for one thing...,
Morales said that she wanted to come out to help LGBT youth who are
struggling.
“You're not weird. You're not bad.
You're not unholy. You're exactly what God intended you to be,”
she said.
Morales' lengthy essay appeared on the
online community Amy
Poehler's Smart Girls.