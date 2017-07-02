More than 1 million people attended Saturday's WorldPride march and parade in Madrid, Spain.

Saturday's march capped off the 10-day LGBT Pride festival, which takes place in a different city every two years. This year's theme was “For LGBTI Rights All Over the World.”

According to the Washington Blade, Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena and representatives from Spain's main political parties participated in the event.

Several nearby streets were closed over terrorism concerns. Madrid also deployed more than 3,000 police officers to protect revelers.

Madrid was festooned with rainbow flags and signs welcoming WorldPride.

“Everyone's so open,” Michael Criswell, an American who attended the march, told the Blade. “We just feel very blessed and very lucky.”

New York City will become the first U.S. city to host WorldPride in 2019 as part of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, the 1969 riots credited with sparking the modern gay rights movement.

Previous host cities have included Rome, Jerusalem, London and Toronto.