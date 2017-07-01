The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that married gay couples are not entitled to some benefits.

In an unanimous decision, the all-Republican court sided with opponents of marriage equality who sought to stop Houston from extending benefits to the spouses of gay and lesbian employees.

The state's highest court threw out a lower court ruling that had sided with the city and sent the case back to a lower court.

“The Supreme Court held in Obergefell that the Constitution requires states to license and recognize same-sex marriage to the same extent that they license and recognize opposite-sex marriages, but it did not hold that states must provide the same publicly funded benefits to all married persons,” Justice Jeffrey Boyd wrote for the court.

The high court agreed to hear the case after their initial refusal prompted a backlash from Republicans.

The case was filed by Texas Values, an Austin-based group opposed to LGBT rights.

“[T]he current [US] Supreme Court will continue to use its power to advance the ideology of the sexual revolution until there is a change of membership,” the group said in its motion to rehear, adding that several federal court rulings threaten “the religious freedom of those who oppose homosexual behavior.”

Top Republican leaders – Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton – also called on the high court to reconsider, saying in a separate filing that the case provides an opportunity to undermine Obergefell, the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that struck down state laws and constitutional amendments that limit marriage to heterosexual couples. Texas was among the sates directly affected by the ruling.

It should be noted that in Obergefell, the Supreme Court said that gay couples are entitled to the “constellation of benefits that the state has linked to marriage.”