On Smile, a track on Jay-Z's new album 4:44, Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, reveals she's a lesbian.

The rapper's lyrics on the song: “Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian; Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian; Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate; Society shame and the pain was too much to take; Cried tears of joy when you fell in love; Don't matter to me if it's a him or her.”

Carter also talks on the track about her struggle and decision to “be free.” “Love who you love,” she says, “because life isn't guaranteed. Smile.”

GLAAD praised Carter's coming out.

“Lesbian women are all too often erased or excluded from narratives surrounding LGBTQ people,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “By sharing her truth with the world, Gloria Carter is increasing visibility of lesbian women of color at a critical time and sending a powerful message of empowerment to the entire LGBTQ community that is perfectly timed with the end of Pride Month.”