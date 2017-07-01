On Smile, a track on Jay-Z's new album
4:44, Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, reveals she's a lesbian.
The rapper's lyrics on the song: “Mama
had four kids, but she's a lesbian; Had to pretend so long that she's
a thespian; Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate; Society shame
and the pain was too much to take; Cried tears of joy when you fell
in love; Don't matter to me if it's a him or her.”
Carter also talks on the track about
her struggle and decision to “be free.” “Love who you love,”
she says, “because life isn't guaranteed. Smile.”
GLAAD praised Carter's coming out.
“Lesbian women are all too often
erased or excluded from narratives surrounding LGBTQ people,” GLAAD
President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “By
sharing her truth with the world, Gloria Carter is increasing
visibility of lesbian women of color at a critical time and sending a
powerful message of empowerment to the entire LGBTQ community that is
perfectly timed with the end of Pride Month.”