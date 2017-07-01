Out singer Adam Lambert says his new
single Two Fux sums up where he's at in life.
In the song, Lambert asserts, “If you
think that what I do and how I live's too much, I don't really give
two fux.”
In an interview with gay glossy Out,
Lambert, 35, said that the single sums up where he's at mentally.
“Two Fux, to me, kind of sums it up,”
Lambert said. “I’ve been writing a lot in the past about chasing
the original high – I was longing for something that was out of
reach. And now with this project, I’m at a place in my life where
I’m like, ;You know what, no – I’m cool.' I’m just going to
do my shit and not really make any apologies for it – not really
try to be such a people pleaser. I think everyone has these upswings
and downswings in their life where they’re trying to figure out
where they’re at, and right now I’m at a place of feeling a lot
more self-assured. “
“What in your life has led to this
new state of mind?”
“The age has something to do with it.
I’ve seen cycles – things come and go, trends happen, movements
start. There’s this amazing movement, right now, that has been
going on with trans visibility and gender fluidity, and all these
things that we’ve been aware of, but the fact that they’re being
pushed out to the mainstream and being really addressed – it’s
very liberating. I feel like there’s a narrative and a conversation
happening about things I’ve always felt strongly about. People are
tuning into something that’s very exciting and I feel like I may
have a voice in that conversation,” Lambert
responded.