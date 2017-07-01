Out singer Adam Lambert says his new single Two Fux sums up where he's at in life.

In the song, Lambert asserts, “If you think that what I do and how I live's too much, I don't really give two fux.”

In an interview with gay glossy Out, Lambert, 35, said that the single sums up where he's at mentally.

“Two Fux, to me, kind of sums it up,” Lambert said. “I’ve been writing a lot in the past about chasing the original high – I was longing for something that was out of reach. And now with this project, I’m at a place in my life where I’m like, ;You know what, no – I’m cool.' I’m just going to do my shit and not really make any apologies for it – not really try to be such a people pleaser. I think everyone has these upswings and downswings in their life where they’re trying to figure out where they’re at, and right now I’m at a place of feeling a lot more self-assured. “

“What in your life has led to this new state of mind?”

“The age has something to do with it. I’ve seen cycles – things come and go, trends happen, movements start. There’s this amazing movement, right now, that has been going on with trans visibility and gender fluidity, and all these things that we’ve been aware of, but the fact that they’re being pushed out to the mainstream and being really addressed – it’s very liberating. I feel like there’s a narrative and a conversation happening about things I’ve always felt strongly about. People are tuning into something that’s very exciting and I feel like I may have a voice in that conversation,” Lambert responded.