Serbian lawmakers on Thursday elected Ana Brnabic, who is openly lesbian, to be the nation's next prime minister.

According to the AP, Parliament approved President Aleksandar Vucic's nomination with a 157-55 vote.

“If elected in parliament, I will run the government with dedication and responsibility and I will do my job honestly and with love,” Brnabic, 41, told state Tanjug news agency earlier this month.

News of Brnabic's nomination came just days after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar made history as Ireland's first openly gay taoiseach, or prime minister.

The BBC's Guy De Launey said that Brnabic's role is likely to be largely symbolic and that Vucic will continue to run the government. He added that in this case, because anti-LGBT rhetoric remains high in Serbia, the symbolism carries real weight.

Belgium and Iceland have had openly gay heads of state, while Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in 2015 became the first European Union leader to marry a person of the same sex while in office.