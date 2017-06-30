Netflix on Thursday announced that it is working on a two-hour Sense8 finale.

Fans of the show grieved after Netflix announced that it was canceling the sci-fi show after two seasons. They launched a petition calling on Netflix to reverse course.

About a week into the protest, Netflix reiterated its decision.

But fans won a victory of sorts on Thursday when the network tweeted a video announcing the two-hour finale for the series.

Netflix also shared a letter from Lana Wachowski, who created the series with her sister, Lilly Wachowski, and J. Michael Straczynski.

“In this world it is easy to believe that you cannot make a difference; that when a government or an institution or corporation makes a decision, there is something irrevocable about the decision; that love is always less important than the bottom line," Wachowski said.

“But here is a gift from the fans of this show that I will carry forever in my heart: while it is often true those decisions are irreversible, it is not always true,” she added.

Sense8 had been praised for its diversity, including multiple LGBT characters.