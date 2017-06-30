Netflix on Thursday announced that it
is working on a two-hour Sense8 finale.
Fans of the show grieved after Netflix
announced that it was canceling the sci-fi show after two seasons.
They launched a petition calling on Netflix to reverse course.
About a week into the protest, Netflix
reiterated its decision.
But fans won a victory of sorts on
Thursday when the network tweeted
a video announcing the two-hour finale for the series.
Netflix also shared a letter from Lana
Wachowski, who created the series with her sister, Lilly Wachowski,
and J. Michael Straczynski.
“In this world it is easy to believe
that you cannot make a difference; that when a government or an
institution or corporation makes a decision, there is something
irrevocable about the decision; that love is always less important
than the bottom line," Wachowski said.
“But here is a gift from the fans of
this show that I will carry forever in my heart: while it is often
true those decisions are irreversible, it is not always true,” she
added.
Sense8 had been praised for its
diversity, including multiple LGBT characters.