In his first interview with the LGBT press since coming out, British professional racing driver Danny Watts says response to his coming out has been overwhelmingly positive.

The 37-year old Watts came out in February, roughly eight months after he had retired from Strakka Racing.

Watts told UK gay glossy Winq that he was “literally sick with stress” the morning he publicly announced his sexuality.

“Before we decided to do it, that whole morning I was literally sick with stress and anxiety and worried about how it was going to go down. I was actually physically sick with nerves,” he explained.

But his concerns were misplaced.

“What I was really worried about was how people would take it. And I'm sure that there's one or two people that frowned upon it, but I would say 95% of the response has been completely and utterly positive and supportive,” Watts said.

Watts added that he's working on increasing diversity – women and LGBT drivers – in the sport.

“What I want to do now is promote LGBT+ people within motorsports,” he said. “I think it needs to be much more accepting of diversity, which it certainly isn't at the time.”