Christian conservative Linda Harvey claims in an op-ed for WorldNetDaily that LGBT activists have “violated” the rainbow image.

“The sweet rainbow image has been violated, raped by the deluded and fraudulent, and it now serves too often as a garish signpost for slavery to grave homosexual sin,” said Harvey, president of the Columbus, Ohio-based Mission America.

“From shameful pride parades to hats, t-shirts, wristbands and buttons sold at Target or Walmart, sexual deviance is being colorfully and arrogantly proclaimed from America's rooftops.”

“Can [Christian conservatives] trademark the rainbow?” Harvey rhetorically asked, then added that such an effort is “probably impossible and perhaps even inappropriate.”

“Rainbows should accompany what God would smile on,” she added. “God is not smiling on homosexual conduct, gender defiance or the corruption of children and He never will.”

Harvey, an outspoken opponent of LGBT rights, has previously claimed that such rights lead to abortions.

(Related: Supporting gay rights is the “most hateful thing you can do,” Linda Harvey claims.)