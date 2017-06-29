Christian conservative Linda Harvey
claims in an op-ed for WorldNetDaily that LGBT activists have
“violated” the rainbow image.
“The sweet rainbow image has been
violated, raped by the deluded and fraudulent, and it now serves too
often as a garish signpost for slavery to grave homosexual sin,”
said
Harvey, president of the Columbus, Ohio-based Mission America.
“From shameful pride parades to hats,
t-shirts, wristbands and buttons sold at Target or Walmart, sexual
deviance is being colorfully and arrogantly proclaimed from America's
rooftops.”
“Can [Christian conservatives]
trademark the rainbow?” Harvey rhetorically asked, then added that
such an effort is “probably impossible and perhaps even
inappropriate.”
“Rainbows should accompany what God
would smile on,” she added. “God is not smiling on homosexual
conduct, gender defiance or the corruption of children and He never
will.”
Harvey, an outspoken opponent of LGBT
rights, has previously claimed that such
rights lead to abortions.
(Related: Supporting
gay rights is the “most hateful thing you can do,” Linda Harvey
claims.)