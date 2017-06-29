Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis will
reprise their roles in a new installment of Armistead Maupin's Tales
of the City being developed by Netflix.
According
to Variety,
the 10-part installment is being penned by Michael Cunningham (The
Hours). Maupin is expected to executive produce the series, and
Alan Poul will direct.
Maupin, who married Christopher Turner
in 2007, began writing Tales of the City in the mid 70s as a
newspaper serial. The stories were later reworked into a series of
books. Maupin's fist novel, Tales of the City, was published
in 1978. Eight more books followed, ending with The Days of Anna
Madrigal in 2014. The first three novels in the series have been
adapted into three television miniseries starring Dukakis as Anna
Madrigal and Linney as Mary Ann Singleton.
The Netflix installment would be set in
present day San Francisco as Mary Ann returns to the boarding house
run by Anna at 28 Barbary Lane. The premise appears to follow
Maupin's eighth novel in the series, Mary Ann in Autumn.
Tales has been praised for its
early portrayal of gay and transgender characters.