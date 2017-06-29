Nearly half of Americans say they prefer bands they perceive as LGBT inclusive.

According to a new survey from Ogilvy, 48% of Americans and 64% of LGBT allies reported they are more likely to spend money with businesses and brands they perceive as LGBT inclusive.

Pollsters also found that a large percentage (65%) of Americans and 85% of LGBT allies also believe that LGBT inclusive brands are good for the economy.

Bill Berman of Ogilvy said his team was happy with the findings.

“We were happy that the needle is moving in the right direction, but I think it's a slow shift,” Berman told Fortune.

Sixty-eight percent of respondents stated that supporting the LGBT community should go beyond inclusive advertising.

“These consumers are demanding authenticity from brands,” Berman said. “They want brands to take action on some level. They want them to 'walk the walk' and follow through.”