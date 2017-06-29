Nearly half of Americans say they
prefer bands they perceive as LGBT inclusive.
According to a new survey from Ogilvy,
48% of Americans and 64% of LGBT allies reported they are more likely
to spend money with businesses and brands they perceive as LGBT
inclusive.
Pollsters also found that a large
percentage (65%) of Americans and 85% of LGBT allies also believe
that LGBT inclusive brands are good for the economy.
Bill Berman of Ogilvy said his team was
happy with the findings.
“We were happy that the needle is
moving in the right direction, but I think it's a slow shift,”
Berman
told Fortune.
Sixty-eight percent of respondents
stated that supporting the LGBT community should go beyond inclusive
advertising.
“These consumers are demanding
authenticity from brands,” Berman said. “They want brands to
take action on some level. They want them to 'walk the walk' and
follow through.”