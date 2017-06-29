Amid a crackdown on LGBT rights, Tanzania's president, John Magufuli, said that he believes that “even cows disapprove of” homosexuality.

According to the AFP, Magufuli was criticizing foreign NGOs and LGBT activists when he made the comment last week.

“Those who teach such things do not like us, brothers,” he said. “They brought us drugs and homosexual practices that even cows disapprove of.”

The AFP is reporting that the government has threatened to arrest and deport LGBT rights supporters.

“If we establish that any organization registered in our country is campaigning for gay rights … I will deregister that organization,” Tanzanian Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba is quoted as saying by Reuters. “If a Tanzanian national is doing that campaign, we will arrest him and take him to court … and if it is a foreigner, we will immediately order him to leave the country.”

Gay sex is a crime in Tanzania and in dozens of other countries in Africa.