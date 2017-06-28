The Supreme Court on Monday struck down an Arkansas law that denies birth certificates for same-sex married couples.

The Arkansas Supreme Court in December upheld the state law that requires the Department of Health to list the biological parents on a child's birth certificate, even if the child is subsequently adopted by a gay or lesbian couple. The law means that a lesbian mother's spouse is not listed on the birth certificate of their child.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, two lesbian couples, argued that Arkansas' law undermines the court's landmark 2015 decision in Obergefell, which found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

The Obergefell decision singled out “birth and death certificates” as “aspects of marital status” that must be administered by states equally to married couples regardless of gender, the lawyers argued in petitioning the court to take the case.

The justices agreed. The law denies “married same-sex couples access to the 'constellation of benefits that the state has linked to marriage,'” the court wrote, quoting from Obergefell.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.