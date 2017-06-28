Will & Grace co-creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan say the show's reboot will reconcile the show's ending.

Will & Grace ended its 8-season run in 2006 with best friends Grace (played by Debra Messing) and Will (Eric McCormack) reuniting after nearly twenty years when their kids find each other at college and eventually marry. That is, in 2017 Will and Grace are not speaking to each other and their children are about 11 years old. Also, Jack (Sean Hayes) is wealthy, having inherited Beverly Leslie's (Leslie Jordan) fortune, and taking care of penniless Karen (Megan Mullally).

E! News' Billy Nilles asked Mutchnick and Kohan how the upcoming NBC reboot will deal with the show's finale.

Kohan's advice to fans scratching their heads over how this will all work was, “Keep scratching,” but Mutchnick offered a bit more insight.

“[W]e can tell you this much: They are very much living in that apartment in 2017 in the month of September, on the 28th of September at 9:00,” Mutchnick said. “That's when you're going to meet up with them again and they are going to explain to you exactly what happened so you know the rules moving forward and you won't feel like anything is left open.”