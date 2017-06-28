Will & Grace co-creators Max
Mutchnick and David Kohan say the show's reboot will reconcile the
show's ending.
Will & Grace ended its
8-season run in 2006 with best friends Grace (played by Debra
Messing) and Will (Eric McCormack) reuniting after nearly twenty
years when their kids find each other at college and eventually
marry. That is, in 2017 Will and Grace are not speaking to each
other and their children are about 11 years old. Also, Jack (Sean
Hayes) is wealthy, having inherited Beverly Leslie's (Leslie Jordan)
fortune, and taking care of penniless Karen (Megan Mullally).
E! News' Billy Nilles asked Mutchnick
and Kohan how the upcoming NBC reboot will deal with the show's
finale.
Kohan's advice to fans scratching their
heads over how this will all work was, “Keep scratching,” but
Mutchnick offered a bit more insight.
“[W]e can tell you this much: They
are very much living in that apartment in 2017 in the month of
September, on the 28th of September at 9:00,” Mutchnick
said. “That's when you're going to meet up with them again and
they are going to explain to you exactly what happened so you know
the rules moving forward and you won't feel like anything is left
open.”