Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir is speaking out about his divorce from Victor Voronov.

Weir and Voronov married on the last day of 2011 in New York City after a brief engagement and less than a year after Weir had officially come out. Citing domestic difficulties, the couple broke up in 2014. Their divorce played out in headlines as Weir moved forward with a new career as a television personality.

“I had a terrible divorce and I fled from that situation,” Weir said on the latest episode of E!'s Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.

“So, I'm always kind of thinking, 'Oh how nice it would be to be with someone,' and then I stop myself because that could happen again. It's very, very hard.”

Weir, 32, added that as a public person he wasn't in a position to speak up for himself.