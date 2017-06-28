Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir is
speaking out about his divorce from Victor Voronov.
Weir and Voronov married on the last
day of 2011 in New York City after a brief engagement and less than a
year after Weir had officially come out. Citing domestic
difficulties, the couple broke up in 2014. Their divorce played out
in headlines as Weir moved forward with a new career as a television
personality.
“I had a terrible divorce and I fled
from that situation,” Weir
said on the latest episode of E!'s Hollywood Medium with Tyler
Henry.
“So, I'm always kind of thinking, 'Oh
how nice it would be to be with someone,' and then I stop myself
because that could happen again. It's very, very hard.”
Weir, 32, added that as a public person
he wasn't in a position to speak up for himself.