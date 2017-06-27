German lawmakers are expected to decide
Friday whether to legalize same-sex marriage, CNN is reporting.
The news comes a day after Chancellor
Angela Merkel signaled a change in her stance.
Speaking at an event on Monday, Merkel
was asked by a gay man when he would be allowed to refer to his
registered partner as his husband.
After noting that marriage equality
enjoys widespread support among Germans, Merkel said that she “hopes”
that the debate will shift “into the direction of a decision of
conscience,” leading many to believe that she now supports allowing
MPs to vote their conscience on the issue.
Merkel's Christian Democratic Union
(CDU) has previously refused members a free vote on the issue. It is
widely believed that without the party's grip such a bill would clear
the Bundestag.
Merkel is coming under increasing
pressure to act on the issue from potential coalition partners that
may emerge from September's upcoming election.
Since 2001, Germany has recognized gay
and lesbian couples with civil partnerships.