Opposition to marriage equality among
Republicans is slowly decreasing.
According to a Pew Research Center
survey of more than 2,500 adults, a majority of Republicans no longer
oppose same-sex marriage.
“For the first time, a majority of
Republicans and Republican-leaning independents do not oppose
allowing gays and lesbians to marry legally,” pollsters wrote in
releasing
their findings. “Today, 48% of Republicans and Republican
leaners oppose same-sex marriage, while 47% favor this. As recently
as 2013, Republicans opposed gay marriage by nearly two-to-one (61%
to 33%).”
The report, based on interviews
conducted earlier this month, was released on the second anniversary
of the Supreme Court's finding in Obergefell v. Hodges that
gay men and lesbians have a constitutional right to marry.
Overall support is at 62 percent, while
32 percent of Americans remain opposed.
Support among older Americans has also
increased, with 56 percent of Baby Boomers approving. A majority
(51%) of African-Americans for the first time support marriage
equality. That's a 12 percentage point increase from Pew's survey in
2015.