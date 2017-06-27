Opposition to marriage equality among Republicans is slowly decreasing.

According to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 adults, a majority of Republicans no longer oppose same-sex marriage.

“For the first time, a majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents do not oppose allowing gays and lesbians to marry legally,” pollsters wrote in releasing their findings. “Today, 48% of Republicans and Republican leaners oppose same-sex marriage, while 47% favor this. As recently as 2013, Republicans opposed gay marriage by nearly two-to-one (61% to 33%).”

The report, based on interviews conducted earlier this month, was released on the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's finding in Obergefell v. Hodges that gay men and lesbians have a constitutional right to marry.

Overall support is at 62 percent, while 32 percent of Americans remain opposed.

Support among older Americans has also increased, with 56 percent of Baby Boomers approving. A majority (51%) of African-Americans for the first time support marriage equality. That's a 12 percentage point increase from Pew's survey in 2015.